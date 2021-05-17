Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.030–0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.50 million-$17 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.72 million.

ASUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Asure Software from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asure Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Asure Software stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,455. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $152.46 million, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.09. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.80.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Asure Software had a net margin of 46.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Asure Software will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

