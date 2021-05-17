Associated Banc Corp Sells 28,599 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Associated Banc Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,599 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

BSV traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $82.30. The stock had a trading volume of 58,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,650. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.25 and a 200-day moving average of $82.59.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

