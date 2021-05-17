Associated Banc Corp Raises Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Associated Banc Corp grew its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up about 1.3% of Associated Banc Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Associated Banc Corp owned about 0.06% of Lam Research worth $21,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $12.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $590.00. 39,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,847. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $624.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $530.26. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $253.46 and a one year high of $669.00. The stock has a market cap of $84.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.