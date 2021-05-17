Associated Banc Corp Raises Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $324,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,992,000 after buying an additional 28,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMP traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $256.00. 4,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,100. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.40 and a 52 week high of $269.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $247.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.39.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.89.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $3,611,254.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,960,985.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total transaction of $405,366.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,718,927 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

