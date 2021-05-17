Associated Banc Corp Has $7.99 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Associated Banc Corp cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,016 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.7% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $228.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,813. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $152.11 and a one year high of $234.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.33 and its 200-day moving average is $213.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

