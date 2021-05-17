Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARZGY. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. AlphaValue upgraded Assicurazioni Generali to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

ARZGY opened at $10.80 on Friday. Assicurazioni Generali has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $9.18.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.