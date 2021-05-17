ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stake Decreased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 19.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 316,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 78,237 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for 1.9% of TCW Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $195,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 1,733.3% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $647.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $638.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $533.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $675.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.