Asio Capital LLC Sells 10,260 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Asio Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 29.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,260 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 14,117.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 22,605,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 22,446,990 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,819,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,453 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,406,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,733 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,059,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,571,000 after purchasing an additional 577,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 23,809,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 238,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,505,000 after purchasing an additional 238,098 shares in the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $76.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $32.59 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.58.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Southern Copper had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 145.83%.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 2,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $146,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,500,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,020,807.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 231,563 shares of company stock valued at $18,016,911 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SCCO shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.19.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

