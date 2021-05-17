Asio Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 13,439 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $23.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.32. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.58. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KEY. Barclays increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.04.

In other KeyCorp news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $2,179,170.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,897 shares of company stock worth $3,451,012 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.