Asio Capital LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $21,733,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $85.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.89. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $87.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.03, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.73.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

