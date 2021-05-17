Asio Capital LLC Buys 170 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,208 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for 1.8% of Asio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in FedEx by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,235 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in FedEx by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,261 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,789,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $309.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $82.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.66. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $106.25 and a one year high of $317.00.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.56.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

