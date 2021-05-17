Asio Capital LLC Acquires 3,670 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 27.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 478.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,440,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,172,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,694 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,347,000 after acquiring an additional 112,038 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,035,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,756,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of IBB opened at $149.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.27 and a 200 day moving average of $155.02. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $125.18 and a twelve month high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.