ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) to Issue $0.01 Semi-Annual Dividend

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.
Shares of ASA stock opened at $23.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.02. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $25.45.
About ASA Gold and Precious Metals
