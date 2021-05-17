ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Stock Position Lessened by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $7,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $103.13 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.62 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.35.

