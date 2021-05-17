ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires 3,607 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.7% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $47,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $320,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $269.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,210. The business’s 50 day moving average is $268.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.74. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $153.99 and a 12-month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

