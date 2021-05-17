argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to Hold

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ARGX. Cowen boosted their price objective on argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on argenx from $303.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright raised argenx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. argenx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $297.06.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $272.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.43. argenx has a 52 week low of $150.20 and a 52 week high of $382.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.57 and a beta of 1.00.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. Analysts forecast that argenx will post -12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Indus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,675,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,531,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 17,303.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares during the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 64,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. 54.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

