argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to Hold

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on ARGX. Cowen boosted their price objective on argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on argenx from $303.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright raised argenx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. argenx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $297.06.
Shares of argenx stock opened at $272.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.43. argenx has a 52 week low of $150.20 and a 52 week high of $382.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.57 and a beta of 1.00.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Indus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,675,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,531,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 17,303.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares during the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 64,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. 54.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
argenx Company Profile
argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.
Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?
Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.