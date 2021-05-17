Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Receives $51.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

RCUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 8,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $303,394.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,097,564.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Yasunori Kaneko acquired 4,133 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.37 per share, with a total value of $129,652.21. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,712.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 16.1% in the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,755,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 11.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCUS traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.97. The stock had a trading volume of 298,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,314. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.26. Arcus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $42.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.26.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 112.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

