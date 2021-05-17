ArcBest (ARCB) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB):

5/5/2021 – ArcBest had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $72.00 to $88.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – ArcBest was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and solutions. The company’s Freight Transportation segment offers transportation of general commodities; motor carrier freight transportation services; business-to-business air transportation services; ocean transport services; global customizable supply chain solutions and integrated warehousing services. Its Premium Logistics & Expedited Freight Services segment provides expedited freight transportation services to commercial and government customers; premium logistics services; and domestic and international freight transportation with air, ocean, and ground service. ArcBest Corporation, formerly known as Arkansas Best Corporation, is headquartered in Fort Smith, Arkansas. “

4/28/2021 – ArcBest was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – ArcBest was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/20/2021 – ArcBest was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/19/2021 – ArcBest was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – ArcBest had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $55.00 to $84.00.

4/12/2021 – ArcBest was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/9/2021 – ArcBest was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2021 – ArcBest had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $60.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – ArcBest was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/31/2021 – ArcBest had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of ARCB traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.62. 694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,149. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.62, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.34. ArcBest Co. has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $93.96.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.09 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

In other news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $2,087,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO James A. Ingram sold 7,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $637,625.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,379 shares of company stock worth $4,474,412 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in ArcBest by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in ArcBest by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ArcBest in the first quarter worth about $725,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

