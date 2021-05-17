ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at National Bankshares

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.65.

TSE:ARX opened at C$8.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.63. ARC Resources has a one year low of C$4.36 and a one year high of C$9.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.09. The stock has a market cap of C$6.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

