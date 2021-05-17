Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on APYX. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Apyx Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

NASDAQ:APYX traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,032. Apyx Medical has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average is $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.05 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The firm has a market cap of $341.46 million, a P/E ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 64.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that Apyx Medical will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical during the first quarter worth $1,747,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Apyx Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,611,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 47.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 109,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 35,056 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 264,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Apyx Medical by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,328,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,767,000 after purchasing an additional 96,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and OEM. It offers electrosurgical generators based on its Helium Plasma Technology for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apyx Medical (APYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.