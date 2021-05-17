Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $137.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $137.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMAT. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.40.

AMAT stock opened at $124.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $51.17 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 180,684 shares of company stock worth $25,123,240. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 20,827 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 122,452 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $16,360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,483 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

