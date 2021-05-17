Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Acquired by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 439,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,291,000 after buying an additional 6,919 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,422,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,878,000 after buying an additional 259,262 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,104,421.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,157,331.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $201,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,764.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,763 shares of company stock worth $2,315,906. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AIT shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Industrial Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

Shares of AIT opened at $105.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 214.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.83. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $107.07.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $840.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.36 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.65%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

