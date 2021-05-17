Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.680–0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $353 million-$355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $355.44 million.Appian also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.260–0.230 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on APPN. Barclays reduced their price target on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist upped their target price on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.25.

Get Appian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ APPN traded up $5.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,033,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,514. Appian has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $260.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -151.38 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.65.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Appian will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total transaction of $3,819,120.00. Also, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $258,413.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,538.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,470 shares of company stock valued at $4,899,345. 46.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.