Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Gap Up to $37.76

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.76, but opened at $39.69. Apogee Enterprises shares last traded at $39.69, with a volume of 6 shares.

APOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, VP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $42,267.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 143.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

