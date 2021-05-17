Aphria Inc. (TSE:APHA) Receives C$18.34 Average PT from Analysts

Aphria Inc. (TSE:APHA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.34.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APHA shares. Haywood Securities reduced their price target on shares of Aphria from C$26.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Pi Financial lowered shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Aphria from C$15.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Standpoint Research cut their target price on shares of Aphria from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Aphria from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$17.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of TSE:APHA opened at C$16.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.29. The firm has a market cap of C$5.24 billion and a PE ratio of -8.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.90. Aphria has a 12-month low of C$3.93 and a 12-month high of C$40.93.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

