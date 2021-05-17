Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) versus Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Critical Analysis

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) and Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Crexendo has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anterix has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Crexendo and Anterix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crexendo $14.44 million 6.81 $1.14 million $0.07 76.14 Anterix $1.56 million 540.66 -$37.64 million N/A N/A

Crexendo has higher revenue and earnings than Anterix.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Crexendo and Anterix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crexendo 0 0 1 0 3.00 Anterix 0 1 3 0 2.75

Crexendo currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.09%. Anterix has a consensus price target of $68.25, suggesting a potential upside of 42.31%. Given Crexendo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Crexendo is more favorable than Anterix.

Profitability

This table compares Crexendo and Anterix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crexendo 6.38% 14.02% 8.46% Anterix -4,358.98% -21.60% -19.90%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.4% of Crexendo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of Anterix shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.5% of Crexendo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Anterix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Crexendo beats Anterix on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc. provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services. This segment is also involved in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment. In addition, it offers hardware, software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over high-speed Internet connection through various devices and user interfaces, such as desktop phones and/or mobile, and desktop applications under the Crexendo brand name. The Web Services segment provides website hosting and other professional services. The company was formerly known as iMergent, Inc. and changed its name to Crexendo, Inc. in May 2011. Crexendo, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico. The company was formerly known as pdvWireless, Inc. and changed its name to Anterix Inc. in August 2019. Anterix Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, New Jersey.

