Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) will report $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.01. Antares Pharma posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 6.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATRS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

In related news, Director Leonard S. Jacob sold 15,321 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $77,371.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 268,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,233.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 50,000 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 274,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 602,281 shares of company stock worth $2,973,021. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the first quarter valued at $730,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,999 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 20,586 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 75,726 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 36,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $6,863,000. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRS opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.19 million, a P/E ratio of 66.68 and a beta of 1.44. Antares Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

