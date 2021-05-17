Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from $45.00 to $38.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Andlauer Healthcare Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.35.

ANDHF stock opened at $30.22 on Thursday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of $27.14 and a 12-month high of $32.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.91.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

