Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Visa (V)

5/10/2021 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $250.00 to $275.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Visa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

5/4/2021 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $265.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $233.00 to $268.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $270.00 to $280.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $250.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $260.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $258.00 to $279.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $230.00 to $245.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $250.00 to $265.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $250.00 to $265.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $230.00 to $250.00.

4/28/2021 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $230.00 to $250.00.

4/28/2021 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $245.00 to $260.00.

4/26/2021 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $230.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $253.00 to $258.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/11/2021 – Visa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $256.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $233.00 to $253.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:V traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $226.26. 88,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,056,683. The firm has a market cap of $440.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.26.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $524,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 28,491 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

