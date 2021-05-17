Analysts Set Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Price Target at $67.54

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.54.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WH. TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

NYSE WH traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.37. 2,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,069. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.81. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $39.70 and a one year high of $76.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total transaction of $1,633,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $534,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 203,833.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 56,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 438.1% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 59,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 48,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

