Analysts Set US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Price Target at $40.64

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.64.

USFD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

USFD opened at $39.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of -62.52 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.05 and a 200-day moving average of $34.86. US Foods has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that US Foods will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,524,334.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,394,964. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $1,092,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,828,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,101 shares of company stock worth $2,946,108. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in US Foods by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 17,130 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 994,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,127,000 after purchasing an additional 208,348 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in US Foods by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 2.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in US Foods by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,602,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,684,000 after purchasing an additional 229,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

