Analysts Set Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Price Target at $43.90

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) have received an average rating of “Sell” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.90.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBR. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Nabors Industries by 20,000.0% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nabors Industries stock opened at $99.48 on Friday. Nabors Industries has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $133.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 3.77.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($20.10) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $461.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.08 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -79.09 EPS for the current year.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

