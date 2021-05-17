Analysts Set Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) PT at $75.20

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.20.

IPAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price target on Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

NASDAQ:IPAR traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.59. 152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,217. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.60 and its 200-day moving average is $64.07. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $36.46 and a 12-month high of $77.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

In related news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,400 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total transaction of $177,168.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at $177,168. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at $15,010,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at $13,906,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at $11,113,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at $9,115,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Inter Parfums by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,682,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,243,000 after purchasing an additional 147,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

