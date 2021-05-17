Analysts Set Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO) Target Price at €45.09

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €45.09 ($53.05).

SGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €47.50 ($55.88) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of SGO stock traded up €0.87 ($1.02) on Friday, reaching €55.61 ($65.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,212,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,000. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12-month low of €42.05 ($49.47) and a 12-month high of €52.40 ($61.65). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €52.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is €44.05.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

