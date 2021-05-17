Analysts Set Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Price Target at $18.25

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

AMTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

AMTB opened at $23.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $875.12 million, a PE ratio of 383.50 and a beta of 1.03. Amerant Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $23.52.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.87 million. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 0.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Miguel Palacios purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $38,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,917.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMTB. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Amerant Bancorp by 190.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

