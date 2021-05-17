Analysts Issue Forecasts for Global Payments Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Global Payments in a research report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.76.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GPN. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.59.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $198.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $153.33 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $5,737,352.04. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total value of $107,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,496,382.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,231,757. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

