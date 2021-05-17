Analysts Expect Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to Announce $0.85 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to report earnings per share of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sanofi’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. Sanofi reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $4.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sanofi.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 2,270.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 926.2% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 6.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.38. 18,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,179,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.90. The company has a market cap of $134.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $1.9061 dividend. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.66%.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

