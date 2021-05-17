Analysts Expect Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.10). Marker Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Marker Therapeutics.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16).

Several research firms have commented on MRKR. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Marker Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Marker Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marker Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.79.

NASDAQ:MRKR traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.43. The company had a trading volume of 65,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,048. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02. Marker Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Marker Therapeutics news, Director John Robert Wilson bought 1,714,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $2,999,998.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,799,350 shares in the company, valued at $13,648,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter L. Hoang bought 142,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,142,855 shares of company stock worth $14,249,996. Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Marker Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marker Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $4,053,000. NEA Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 114.3% in the first quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 10,714,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after buying an additional 5,714,285 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 213.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Marker Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 29.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

