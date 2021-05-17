Analysts Expect Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to Post $0.83 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) will announce earnings per share of $0.83 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Gaming and Leisure Properties reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%.

GLPI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.14.

GLPI traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.71. The stock had a trading volume of 14,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,882. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $28.34 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.58%.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

