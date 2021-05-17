Analysts Expect CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) to Announce $1.10 EPS

Analysts expect that CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) will post $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CGI’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. CGI posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CGI will report full year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GIB shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIB. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of CGI by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CGI during the 1st quarter worth about $3,389,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,483,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,561,000 after buying an additional 620,565 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,292,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,709,000 after buying an additional 493,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 374,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,130,000 after buying an additional 137,517 shares during the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.67. 122,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $59.56 and a fifty-two week high of $91.33. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.60.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

