Analysts Anticipate Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) to Announce -$0.51 EPS

Analysts expect that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) will post ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Provention Bio posted earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($1.98). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04).

PRVB has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $35.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provention Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Provention Bio by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Provention Bio by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Provention Bio by 66.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Provention Bio by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Provention Bio by 7.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVB traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 3.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average of $13.34. Provention Bio has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $20.05.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

