Analysts Anticipate Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) will report $1.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.84 billion and the highest is $1.90 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond posted sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full year sales of $8.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.05 billion to $8.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.89 billion to $8.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

BBBY opened at $25.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 2.10. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $53.90.

In other news, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 20,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,571.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 3,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

