American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) Sets New 52-Week High at $150.07

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $150.07 and last traded at $150.07, with a volume of 2652 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $144.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANAT. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of American National Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in American National Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American National Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American National Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in American National Group by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

About American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT)

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

