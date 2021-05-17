American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) CFO Sells $128,360.00 in Stock

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total transaction of $128,360.00.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $130.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49 and a beta of 0.92. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.29 and a 1-year high of $130.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.20%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AFG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. American Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

