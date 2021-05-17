American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.72

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.72 and last traded at $35.35, with a volume of 1789 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.97.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $27.40 to $28.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.51 and a beta of 1.20.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 2.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.37 per share, for a total transaction of $707,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 117,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $3,480,941.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 213,870 shares of company stock valued at $6,794,520. 32.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,421,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,624,000 after acquiring an additional 404,263 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 6,916,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,362,000 after acquiring an additional 135,198 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 19.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,864,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,928,000 after acquiring an additional 457,872 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,422,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,089,000 after acquiring an additional 567,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,575,000 after acquiring an additional 89,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

