Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Bought by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 1,462.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 547 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMED. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,703,000 after buying an additional 43,844 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Amedisys by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO increased its holdings in Amedisys by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 6,038 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Amedisys by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $256.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $165.42 and a one year high of $325.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $272.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMED shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.00.

In other Amedisys news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total value of $253,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,953 shares of company stock worth $787,246. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

