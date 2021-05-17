Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.33

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.33 and last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 467266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABEV shares. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.83. The company has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Ambev had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 13.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 331.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8,298 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 170,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 5,809,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,778,000 after buying an additional 234,006 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,931,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 338,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 223,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambev Company Profile (NYSE:ABEV)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

