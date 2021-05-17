Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.35.

ATUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Altice USA news, Director Charles Stewart sold 32,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $1,181,031.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,387,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,534,240.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $1,017,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,781.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,734 shares of company stock valued at $7,242,900. 46.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Capital Inc. grew its stake in Altice USA by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 45,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth about $2,721,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth about $45,363,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth about $10,661,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,692,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,837,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATUS opened at $37.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 210.18 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.21.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altice USA will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

