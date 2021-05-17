Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Upgraded to Outperform by William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altair Engineering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altair Engineering from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.00.

ALTR opened at $66.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.11. Altair Engineering has a 1 year low of $30.92 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -330.10 and a beta of 1.53.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altair Engineering will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $254,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $337,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 393,470 shares of company stock worth $25,225,673. 29.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,563 shares of the software’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,161 shares of the software’s stock worth $14,496,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,163 shares of the software’s stock worth $249,312,000 after buying an additional 113,581 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,782 shares of the software’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

