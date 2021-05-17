Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) PT Raised to $19.00

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ALTG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alta Equipment Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of ALTG stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.29 million, a PE ratio of -9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.03. Alta Equipment Group has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts expect that Alta Equipment Group will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,218,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,841,000 after acquiring an additional 21,447 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 590,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after acquiring an additional 14,772 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 1,575.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 539,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 507,143 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 449,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 18,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

